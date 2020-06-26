UrduPoint.com
Bahawalpur Commissioner For Clean Environment In Division

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:59 PM

Divisional Environment Protection Committee met here to discuss environmental changes and approval of new units

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Environment Protection Committee met here to discuss environmental changes and approval of new units.

The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry.

Professor Muhammad Rafay of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and officers of Department of Environment attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that permission for construction of new control sheds and commercial buildings will be conditioned with plantation of 1000 trees while the new petrol pumps will need to plant 500 trees.

The meeting approved construction of 62 new petrol pumps, six new kilns with zig-zag technology and 16 new control sheds in Bahawalpur division.

Commissioner directed to bound private hospitals to dispose of their waste material in order to keep the environment clean and healthy.

