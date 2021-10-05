Bahawalpur Corps organises 2nd 'All Pakistan Triathlon' on October 16

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The second "All Pakistan Triathlon" was being organised by the Bahawalpur Corps on October 16, 2021 with the aim to promote sports and create enabling environment for the youth to have experience sharing in games.

The main purpose of holding the competition was to promote sports in the society and provide opportunities to youth for benefiting from each other's experiences, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The competition was open to people of 18-45 years age from all walks of life including civil society, teachers, university and college students, government employees, Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army personnel.

The competition comprised of three events including 300 meters swimming, 20 kilometers cycling and 10 km cross country run.

The participants of the competition would have to complete all the three events in a row within the stipulated time.

The best performing players in each category would be awarded prizes.