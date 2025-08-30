Open Menu

Bahawalpur DC Warns Of Imminent Flood Threat, Urges Evacuations

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Bahawalpur DC warns of imminent flood threat, urges evacuations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The district administration has warned of a serious flood threat as water levels rise in the Sutlej and Chenab rivers, with India continuing to release large volumes of water.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Farhan Farooq, accompanied by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways MNA Mian Muhammad Usman Najib Owaisi, briefed media representatives on Saturday about the latest situation and precautionary measures.

Dr Farooq said the protection of human lives was the administration’s top priority, but warned that embankments were under pressure and could breach at any time. He urged residents in flood-prone and riverbed areas to evacuate without delay, stressing that water would inevitably reach those settlements. He noted that 27 relief camps had been set up, equipped with shelter, medical facilities, food, clean water, and feed for livestock.

Awareness campaigns and door-to-door visits are being carried out to speed up evacuations.

The DC added that so far no loss of life or livestock had been reported, but settlements in the Sutlej’s dry riverbed were at high risk. He confirmed that SPARCO had provided pre-flood imagery to assess potential damages and that a five-kilometer stretch of the Jhangra Expressway was being raised and strengthened as a protective measure.

MNA Owaisi said both public representatives and officials were fully engaged in relief operations, but expressed concern over the slow pace of evacuations. He warned that if the floodwaters of the Chenab and Sutlej rivers converge at Punjand, areas including Uch Sharif and Punjand could face severe devastation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

17 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

17 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

17 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

17 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

17 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

17 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

17 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

17 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan