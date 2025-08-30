Bahawalpur DC Warns Of Imminent Flood Threat, Urges Evacuations
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The district administration has warned of a serious flood threat as water levels rise in the Sutlej and Chenab rivers, with India continuing to release large volumes of water.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Farhan Farooq, accompanied by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways MNA Mian Muhammad Usman Najib Owaisi, briefed media representatives on Saturday about the latest situation and precautionary measures.
Dr Farooq said the protection of human lives was the administration’s top priority, but warned that embankments were under pressure and could breach at any time. He urged residents in flood-prone and riverbed areas to evacuate without delay, stressing that water would inevitably reach those settlements. He noted that 27 relief camps had been set up, equipped with shelter, medical facilities, food, clean water, and feed for livestock.
Awareness campaigns and door-to-door visits are being carried out to speed up evacuations.
The DC added that so far no loss of life or livestock had been reported, but settlements in the Sutlej’s dry riverbed were at high risk. He confirmed that SPARCO had provided pre-flood imagery to assess potential damages and that a five-kilometer stretch of the Jhangra Expressway was being raised and strengthened as a protective measure.
MNA Owaisi said both public representatives and officials were fully engaged in relief operations, but expressed concern over the slow pace of evacuations. He warned that if the floodwaters of the Chenab and Sutlej rivers converge at Punjand, areas including Uch Sharif and Punjand could face severe devastation.
