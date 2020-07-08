Bahawalpur DGPR director Rana Ejaz passes away

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Director Rana Ejaz Wednesday died after prolonged illness. He was 56.

Rana Ejaz was suffering from chronic diabetic for a long time. He was admitted in the hospital due to fever almost two months ago.

However, he was recovered after few days and shifted to his home Town Layyah.

Rana Ejaz started his career in the DGPR in 1987. He served in Multan, Layyah, Lahore and Bahawalpur. He was well-versed in urdu literature.

Staffers of Multan DGPR expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Rana Ejaz and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.