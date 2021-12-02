UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Disabled Makes It To Final Of 7th National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur Disabled makes it to final, defeats Karachi Disabled in second semi-final by 8 wickets The winning team's Mohammad Noman's brilliant all-round performance, remained man of the match for the fourth time in a row, the final will be played on Friday.

Bahawalpur Disabled defeated strong rival Karachi Disabled by eight wickets in the second semi-final of the ICRC Presents SAF 7th National Disabled T20 cricket Championship after an easy and one-sided contest. Bahawalpur will compete with Islamabad Disabled in final on Friday.

In the second semi-final of the ongoing National Championship organized by Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association at KCCA Cricket Ground on Wednesday, Karachi Disabled won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 113 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Muhammad Tahir scored 58 off 48 balls with the help of three fours while Haroon Rasheed scored 16 runs.

For Bahawalpur Disabled, Kashif Abbas took two wickets while Mohammad Noman and Abdul Khaliq took two wickets for 24 runs each.

During the break, Zafar Abbas of JDC was also introduced to both the teams while he watched the match for some time.

In reply, Bahawalpur Disabled secured the target by losing two wickets in 16.5 overs to reach the final.

Mohammad Noman scored 34 off 31 balls with the help of three fours and a six while captain Mohammad Shehzad scored 27 runs.

Asif scored 22 and Abid Jan 21 runs. Haroon Rasheed took one wicket for Karachi Disabled.

ICRC Head of Communications Aizaz-ur-Rehman awarded Man of the Match to Bahawalpur Disabled Muhammad Noman for his outstanding all round performance.

This is his fourth man of the match award in a row. After the league matches, he was also the man of the match in the quarter finals.

On this occasion, a special cash prize of Rs 5,000 was also announced for Muhammad Noman.

Bahawalpur Disabled will face Islamabad Disabled in the final.

It is to be noted that the final of the 7th National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship has been scheduled on the occasion of World Disabled Day on December 3 at Moin Khan Cricket academy Ground Karachi.

