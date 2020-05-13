UrduPoint.com
Bahawalpur Division Achieve Wheat Procurement Target

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:48 AM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Tuesday said that 857,786 metric tons wheat had been procured in Bahawalpur division which was 0.529 per cent more than the set target

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Tuesday said that 857,786 metric tons wheat had been procured in Bahawalpur division which was 0.529 per cent more than the set target.

In a statement issued here, he said target of procuring 853,269 metric tons wheat was set for Bahawalpur division which was achieved.

He said Bahawalpur had become first of the nine divisions of Punjab to achieve wheat procurement targets.

He appreciated the efforts of officers and staff of food Department, Agriculture Department and district administrations in achieving the milestone success.

