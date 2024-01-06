Bahawalpur experiences very biting cold, fog

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Bahawalpur region has faced biting cold weather with dense fog, forcing people to live indoors on Saturday.

Heavy mist started gripping the Bahawalpur region on Friday night and remained continuous on Saturday.

The very cold weather has forced the maximum number of people to live indoors. Traffic was thin on city arteries.

The local Met Office has forecast that the region might continue receiving more cold weather with dense fog for the next few days.