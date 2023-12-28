Bahawalpur faces dense fog

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Bahawalpur and adjoining areas have faced dense fog on Thursday which decreased visibility level by eight to ten meters.

The fog started at night between Wednesday and Thursday and continued on Thursday morning, decreasing visibility level and increasing coldness in the weather.

The local Met Office has forecast more fog for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 23 centigrade and the lowest minimum 09 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The fog has also been forecast for rest of the region.