Bahawalpur Faces Excessive Heat Wave

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Bahawalpur faces excessive heat wave

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Bahawalpur region has faced excessive heat wave which forced people to live indoors even routine traffic was very thin on city roads.

On Tuesday the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 43 centigrade but if was felt like 53 centigrade.

Very hot winds continued blowing in the region, forcing people to live indoor.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 43 centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

