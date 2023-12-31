Bahawalpur faces very cold weather

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas have been facing extremely cold weather as the mercury dropped to five centigrade at

night between Saturday and Sunday.

The dense fog/smog has gripped the entire region which used to start in the evening and remained continuous for the next day.

The sun was seen for a while and the whole day passed with fog/smog.

The highest maximum temperature of 19 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 05 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast fog and partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The fog and partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.