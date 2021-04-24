Bahawalpur has 18 pc positive COVID-19 cases

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, Dr. Hamid Khan has said that Bahawalpur had 18 percent positive cases of COVID-19 as saying all available facilities were being provided to the patients.

Talking to journalists here, Dr. Hamid contradicted news aired by a private tv channel which claimed that Bahawalpur had 38 percent positive COVID-19 Crona cases. "There is no truth in the news of 38 percent positive cases of COVID-19 in Bahawalpur," he said, adding that fact was that our region had 18 percent positive cases of COVID-19.

He said that patients hailing from Lodhran and Khanewal districts which were lying within jurisdiction of Multan division were also being brought to Civil Hospital Bahawalpur for treatment of COVID-19 Corona disease.

He said that 220 beds of Civil Hospital were attached with central oxygen system, adding that but number of patients being brought to Civil Hospital from Bahawalpur and other districts were rising.

He appealed masses must follow SOPs.