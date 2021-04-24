UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahawalpur Has 18 Pc Positive COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Bahawalpur has 18 pc positive COVID-19 cases

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, Dr. Hamid Khan has said that Bahawalpur had 18 percent positive cases of COVID-19 as saying all available facilities were being provided to the patients.

Talking to journalists here, Dr. Hamid contradicted news aired by a private tv channel which claimed that Bahawalpur had 38 percent positive COVID-19 Crona cases. "There is no truth in the news of 38 percent positive cases of COVID-19 in Bahawalpur," he said, adding that fact was that our region had 18 percent positive cases of COVID-19.

He said that patients hailing from Lodhran and Khanewal districts which were lying within jurisdiction of Multan division were also being brought to Civil Hospital Bahawalpur for treatment of COVID-19 Corona disease.

He said that 220 beds of Civil Hospital were attached with central oxygen system, adding that but number of patients being brought to Civil Hospital from Bahawalpur and other districts were rising.

He appealed masses must follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Multan Bahawalpur Khanewal Lodhran TV All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan asks Canada to reconsider suspension of f ..

6 minutes ago

LHC will take up Khawaja Asif’s bail plea on Apr ..

15 minutes ago

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

22 minutes ago

Kite-seller arrested in sialkot

3 minutes ago

11 PSVs impounded for flouting Inter-provincial tr ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Belarus Security Council to Obtain ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.