UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahawalpur Industrial Estate To Be Established Soon: ACS South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Bahawalpur Industrial Estate to be established soon: ACS South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar Friday said that all-out efforts would be made for the early establishment of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate. He made these remarks while talking to a delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and industry here at Circuit House.

He said that report had been sought from concerned departments to link Bahawalpur with the M5 motorway. He said that policy had been devised for promoting the livestock sector in south Punjab.

He said that milk, meat and other dairy products would be made of export quality.

The additional chief secretary said that soon the land would be acquired for construction of the South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur .

President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tanveer Mehmood apprised the additional chief secretary about the problems of business and industries of Bahawalpur. Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel and Secretary Local Government and Community Development Altaf Baloch were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Motorway Agriculture Bahawalpur Chamber Saqib Ali Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Navalny network added to Russian extremist list

27 minutes ago

16 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in Sukkur

27 minutes ago

Wizz Air CEO calls on Aviation minister Ghulam Sar ..

27 minutes ago

Euro area inflation up in April`

28 minutes ago

19 persons with minor offences released from jail

28 minutes ago

France to offer Covid jabs to all adults from June ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.