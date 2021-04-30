Bahawalpur Industrial Estate to be established soon: ACS South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar Friday said that all-out efforts would be made for the early establishment of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate. He made these remarks while talking to a delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and industry here at Circuit House.

He said that report had been sought from concerned departments to link Bahawalpur with the M5 motorway. He said that policy had been devised for promoting the livestock sector in south Punjab.

He said that milk, meat and other dairy products would be made of export quality.

The additional chief secretary said that soon the land would be acquired for construction of the South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur .

President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tanveer Mehmood apprised the additional chief secretary about the problems of business and industries of Bahawalpur. Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel and Secretary Local Government and Community Development Altaf Baloch were also present on the occasion.