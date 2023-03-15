UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Is Hub Of PML-N, Says Hashmi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :General Secretary, Pakistan Muslim League-N (Youth Wing), Syed Aqeel Najam Hashmi said on Wednesday that Bahawalpur is a hub of PML-N, adding that the country would get economic boost and development soon.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by PML-N Youth Wing. He said that PML-N was most popular and largest political party of the country. "PML-N has become a largest and most popular party of the country, enjoying fully support of masses," he said.

He said that PML-N would clean sweep provincial elections of the Punjab Assembly.

He added that the central leadership had assigned task to senior PML-N leader to run election campaign of candidates participating in Punjab Assembly elections from Bahawalpur region.

He said that dynamic personalities of the party including the party chief, Mian Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Organizer, PML-N, Ms. Maryam Nawaz had been leading the country towards right direction, adding that soon the country would get development boost and development.

