Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival continues on 4th day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):On the fourth day of the ongoing Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival at the Islamia University, Bahawalpur, renowned anchor Junaid Saleem organized a special program on the theme of the positive effects of the famous programme Hasb-e-Haal on the state of the people.

Vice Chancellor Eng. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtasham Anwar, Deans, teachers, civil society and students were present in large number.

On this occasion, Nawaz Anjum brightened up the party with a humorous conversation. Other participants included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahzad Rana, Mohsin Bhatti, Naseer Ahmad Nasir, Imran Javed, Anwar Grewal, Usman Khattak, Qaiser Majeed and Prof. Dr. Munir Azhar. Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtasham Anwar's book on environment awareness for children was launched.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum and Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha commented on the book. Assistant Professor Dr. Jam Sajjad Hussain organized a media conclave under the title Bol Ke Lib Azad Hain Tere. Oriya Maqbool Jan, Gul e Nukhiz Akhtar, Mohsin Bhatti, Ashraf Sharif, Professor Shahid Naseem, Sajjad Jahania, Azhar Saleem Majuka, Shakir Hussain Shakir and Shaukat Ashfaq participated in the media conclave. Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani had a conversation with famous cricketer Kamran Hussain from Bahawalpur and Pakistan Hockey Team Captain Umar Bhatta at the Program Sports Arena.

Renowned artist Shima Kirmani participated in a special workshop on performing art at the College of Art and Design. Khalilur Rahman Qamar had a conversation with the host Rana Farad Ahmed in the program. In the second RuBaru session, famous analyst Oriya Maqbool Jan commented on the current affairs with the host Shahid Afzal Durrani.

In the evening, a music concert was held in Abbasia campus with singer Falak Shabir in which thousands of students participated. Throughout the day, book exhibition, agricultural and industrial exhibition, flower exhibition, art exhibition, food court was crowded with students and guests from the city.

The citizens and students of Bahawalpur have paid tribute to the Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and his team for the four-day celebrations in connection with Jashan Baharan. Similarly, Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtasham Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Ahmed Jappa also provided guidance and support in organizing this mega event.

This four-day event brings out the ancient cultural traditions of Bahawalpur and is being organized better than ever for the third year in a row.