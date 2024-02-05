Bahawalpur Literary, Cultural Festival To Be Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 09:30 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Several stakeholders, including the district management and Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), are organizing the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival in the upcoming month of March 2024.
Official sources told APP here that arrangements were underway to hold the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival here.
Several stakeholders, including the Commissioner Bahawalpur Office, Deputy Commissioner Office, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Arts Council Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur, Directorate of Public Relations, Government of Punjab, Regional Information Department, and others, have been jointly assigned the task of organizing the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival.
The stakeholders, including Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Dr. Ehtsham Anwar, Acting Vice Chancellor, IUB, Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Director, Media Relations, IUB, Shehzad Khalid, and others, decided to hold the festival in the next month of March 2024.
The festival will present several programs, including local music, mushaira, and cultural shows.
