Bahawalpur Literary Cultural Festival To Start From Tomorrow At Islamia University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:59 PM

Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival would start at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur from tomorrow

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival would start at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur from tomorrow.

The two-days event would start with Qurat and Naat competition. Qari Muhammad Ali Abdul Mart of Al Azhar University Cairo, Egypt would be the Chief Guest. Next session would be of Social Media World coupled with competitions of mobile applications, videography and photography.

Artists from Sindh and Cholistan would present instrumental music. Renowned singer Sanam Marvi would perform at Sufi and Cultural night on day one.

Next day would start with multilingual declamation contest.

Media conclave comprising leading journalists of Pakistan would be held in day two. A performance by Sangat theatre would be presented. The festival would conclude with Grand Mehfil-e-Mushaira in which poets including Amjad islam Amjad. Iftikhar Arif, Zahid Fakhri and others would present their poetry. Book exhibition, food fest, flower exhibition, pet show, art exhibition and display of local handicrafts would also be part of the festival.

