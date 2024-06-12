Bahawalpur Museum, A Master Piece Of History : Commissioner's Wife
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Bahawalpur Museum is a credible platform for education and research that connects material evidence of history and civilization to the present and future.
The museums was a masterpiece of history and civilization, Wife of Bahawalpur Division Commissioner, Fatima Nadir Chatha said this during her visit.
She said that the museum was a distinguished institution due to its rare artifacts from the Bahawalpur State and their excellent display.
She expressed special interest in the royal carriages and vehicles, medals, and stamps housed in the museum, adding that the state, with its unique architecture and welfare initiatives, still held a special place today.
She also visited the exhibition launched in connection with Archives Week at the museum and took special interest in the state archives displayed there.
Public Relations Officer Nadia Noreen briefed her about the historical documents of the Nawab of Bahawalpur, while chemist Saadia Noreen and Assistant Librarian Beenish Sabah introduced her to the other galleries of the museum.
Earlier, Director Museum, Muhammad Zubair Rubani, his wife Mehjbeen Tahir, Additional Registrar Public Affairs Islamia University Fatima Muzahir, Principal Vocational Training Institute Bushra Anjum, Chairperson Fine Arts Government Sadiq College Women University Najia Sarwar, Chairperson Fine Arts Government College Satellite Town Anum Imtiaz, and museum officials welcomed the wife of Commissioner.
