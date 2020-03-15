UrduPoint.com
Bahawalpur Museum Closed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Following the directions of the provincial government issued in connection with coronavirus preventive measures, Bahawalpur Museum has been closed till April 05.

According to an official press release issued here, the Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary while following the Punjab government's directions, ordered to close museum till April 05.

The step was taken as part of efforts to adopt preventive measures against Corona Virus.

The museum will be opened on April 06, it added.

