Bahawalpur Museum To Celebrate Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 11:30 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur Museum is all set to celebrate 75th National Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

A meeting of officials of Bahawalpur Museum was held with the Director Museum, Muhammad Zubair Rabbani in chair here at the museum premises.

Director Museum said that events and ceremonies will commence at the museum premises from 11th August to celebrate 75th Pakistan Day. "All arrangements have been made to celebrate Pakistan Day with enthusiasm at the museum premises," he added.

He said that seminar entitled "The Journey of Freedom" will be held at the museum, adding that a pictorial exhibition would also be held to narrate struggle for an independent country of Pakistan.

He added that three-day pictorial exhibition would be inaugurated on 12th August.

Meanwhile, the meeting also reviewed arrangement to start tree plantation drive at the museum premises to join efforts to control air pollution.

