Bahawalpur Police Advise Social Media Handlers During Ashura Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Bahawalpur police have urged social media handlers, especially admins of Whatsapp groups to change the settings during Ashura days.

In a message issued by the Bahawalpur police on Friday, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has urged social media handlers, especially the admins of Whatsapp groups to change the settings of their groups from open group to "Admin Only" during the ten days of first Islamic month of Moharram-ul-Haram.

The press release said that it was observed that religious and sectarian discussions used to take place on social media, especially in Whatsapp groups during Ashura days were bearing some harsh comments.

"It will be better if admins of Whatsapp groups change the setting of social media groups from open chat to "Admin Only" for ten days of Ashura of Moharram-ul-Haram," the press release concluded.

