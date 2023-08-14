Bahawalpur police arrest 12 suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police have taken 12 suspects into custody and recovered hashish, liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the district police conducted raids at dens detected in areas lying within the jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines and PS Uch Sharif and arrested two drug pushers.

The suspects were identified as Kashif and Ali, the police have recovered over three kilograms hashish from their possession.

The police teams also took five suspects into custody from areas lying within the jurisdiction of PS Cant, PS Dhor Kot and PS Hasilpur and recovered 220 liters liquor. The accused were recognized as Abrar. Nasir, Abbas, Mojahid and Abid.

Meanwhile, the district police have arrested three suspects and recovered illegal weapons including one repeater and two pistols.