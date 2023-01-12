Bahawalpur police arrest 1,531 suspects in December

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police of Bahawalpur launched a crackdown against criminals' and arrested 1,531 suspects during the last month of December 2022 besides recovering narcotics and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that following the instructions of the Home Department and senior officials, the district police launched a campaign against criminals during the last month of December 2022. "The police have arrested 1,531 suspects and lodged 973 FIRs against them," he said.

He said that the police recovered stolen items and goods from the possession of the suspects worth over Rs 29 million.

He said that over 400 proclaimed offenders were among the arrested 1,531 suspects.

The recovered weapons included three rifles, four Kalashnikovs, four repeaters, one Karleen, one gun, 76 pistols and nine revolvers.

The recovered narcotics included 94 kilograms of hashish, 535 grams of ice, eight kilograms of opium, one-kilogram cannabis and 8,271 litres of liquor. He added that 621 target offenders were also among the suspects who were taken into custody.

The police have been investing in cases. Further probe was underway.