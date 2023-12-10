Bahawalpur police arrest 218 drug peddlers in November

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The district police of Bahawalpur had taken 218 alleged drug peddlers into custody during the last month of November and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, following the vision of Inspector General Police (IGP) of Punjab, and under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) of Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas, several police teams conducted raids at dens during the last number.

He narrated that during the raids, the police parties took 218 alleged drug pushers into custody and recovered narcotics from their possession. The recovered narcotics included over 84 kilograms of hashish, over one kilogram of heroin, over one mound of cannabis, and 6,453 liters of liquor.

The police of different police stations in Bahawalpur lodged FIRs against the accused and launched an investigation into the cases.

Further probes were underway.