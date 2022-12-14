UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Police Arrest 256 Suspects In December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Bahawalpur police arrest 256 suspects in December

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur district police have arrested 256 suspects including 136 proclaimed offenders besides recovering over 72 kilograms of hashish and weapons from their possession during the prevailing month of December.

According to an official press release issued by the District Police Office here, following the instructions of the Inspector General Police, Punjab and the Additional IGP for South Punjab, police parties launched operations against the criminal mafia and took 256 accused into custody, among them were 136 proclaimed offenders.

The police team arrested 16 alleged gamblers and recovered cash from their possession during raids at dens in different areas of the district. The police of different police stations conducted raids at illegal liquor factories and dens lying within their jurisdiction and arrested 34 liquor sellers and recovered 1,655 liters of liquor besides items used in the manufacturing of liquor from their possession.

The district police also took action against drug smugglers and drug peddlers and recovered over 72 kilograms of hashish, over eight kilograms of opium and 1,200 grams of cannabis from the possession of 17 suspects.

The district police also arrested 32 suspects for having illegal weapons. The police recovered weapons from their possession including two pistols, two Kalashnikovs and one repeater.

The police arrested 136 proclaimed offenders while out of them, 10 came under category "A" and 14 under category "B". Few other suspects were taken into custody for violation of the Sound Act.

The district police have registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Bahawalpur December Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ism ..

Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ismail

34 minutes ago
 FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th December 2022

3 hours ago
 State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

12 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.