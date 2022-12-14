Bahawalpur police arrest 256 suspects in December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur district police have arrested 256 suspects including 136 proclaimed offenders besides recovering over 72 kilograms of hashish and weapons from their possession during the prevailing month of December.

According to an official press release issued by the District Police Office here, following the instructions of the Inspector General Police, Punjab and the Additional IGP for South Punjab, police parties launched operations against the criminal mafia and took 256 accused into custody, among them were 136 proclaimed offenders.

The police team arrested 16 alleged gamblers and recovered cash from their possession during raids at dens in different areas of the district. The police of different police stations conducted raids at illegal liquor factories and dens lying within their jurisdiction and arrested 34 liquor sellers and recovered 1,655 liters of liquor besides items used in the manufacturing of liquor from their possession.

The district police also took action against drug smugglers and drug peddlers and recovered over 72 kilograms of hashish, over eight kilograms of opium and 1,200 grams of cannabis from the possession of 17 suspects.

The district police also arrested 32 suspects for having illegal weapons. The police recovered weapons from their possession including two pistols, two Kalashnikovs and one repeater.

The police arrested 136 proclaimed offenders while out of them, 10 came under category "A" and 14 under category "B". Few other suspects were taken into custody for violation of the Sound Act.

The district police have registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.