Bahawalpur Police Arrest 35 Suspects

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Bahawalpur Police arrest 35 suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police of Bahawalpur have taken 35 suspects into custody and recovered hashish, liquor and weapons from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, on the special direction of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhamad Abbas, the teams of the police stations including PS Hasilpur, PS Derawar, PS Sama Satta, PS Yazman, PS Musafir Khana, PS Noshahra Jadid and PS Civil Lines conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and arrested 10 suspects into custody besides recovering 387 liters liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police of PS Kotwali and PS Noshahra Jadid have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over one kilogram of hashish from their possession. The police parties of the police station among them were PS Head Rajkan, PS Cant, PS Civil Lines, PS Noshahra Jadid and PS Hasilpur have apprehended five accused and recovered three pistols from their possession.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Further probe was underway.

