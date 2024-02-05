Bahawalpur police arrest 46 suspects last month

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The district police have taken 46 suspects into custody and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the district police have issued report about last month’s performance narrating police actions for recovering illegal weapons.

He said, "District police have arrested 46 suspects during last month of January 2024 and recovered unlicensed weapons from their possession."

The recovered weapons included one rifle, four repeater guns, seven revolvers, 35 pistols and 132 cartridges.

Different police stations have registered cases against the accused and launched investigation.

Further probe was underway.