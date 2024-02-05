Open Menu

Bahawalpur Police Arrest 46 Suspects Last Month

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Bahawalpur police arrest 46 suspects last month

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The district police have taken 46 suspects into custody and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the district police have issued report about last month’s performance narrating police actions for recovering illegal weapons.

He said, "District police have arrested 46 suspects during last month of January 2024 and recovered unlicensed weapons from their possession."

The recovered weapons included one rifle, four repeater guns, seven revolvers, 35 pistols and 132 cartridges.

Different police stations have registered cases against the accused and launched investigation.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur January From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

1 day ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

1 day ago
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

1 day ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

1 day ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

1 day ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

1 day ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

1 day ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan