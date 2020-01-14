Bahawalpur Police arrest 5 bootleggers, 4 drug peddlers

Police have arrested five bootleggers and four drug peddlers in a successful operation against liquor and narcotics

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five bootleggers and four drug peddlers in a successful operation against liquor and narcotics.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Shoaib Ashraf, 28 litres of prepared liquor was recovered from their possession of the arrested culprits while an operational distillery was seized.

Police also recovered 5000 grams of hashish and 14 kilograms cannabis from the drug peddlers.

District police arrested two persons for having illegal weapons and recovered two pistols of 30 bore. Police also managed to nab one proclaimed offender of category-A namely Irfan Mochi.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur has vowed to continue crackdown against outlaws in order to protect the citizens.