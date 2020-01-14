UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahawalpur Police Arrest 5 Bootleggers, 4 Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:36 PM

Bahawalpur Police arrest 5 bootleggers, 4 drug peddlers

Police have arrested five bootleggers and four drug peddlers in a successful operation against liquor and narcotics

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five bootleggers and four drug peddlers in a successful operation against liquor and narcotics.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Shoaib Ashraf, 28 litres of prepared liquor was recovered from their possession of the arrested culprits while an operational distillery was seized.

Police also recovered 5000 grams of hashish and 14 kilograms cannabis from the drug peddlers.

District police arrested two persons for having illegal weapons and recovered two pistols of 30 bore. Police also managed to nab one proclaimed offender of category-A namely Irfan Mochi.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur has vowed to continue crackdown against outlaws in order to protect the citizens.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

4 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

17 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

23 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

26 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host Himalaya Third Pole Forum in 202 ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.