Bahawalpur Police Arrest Bandits, Recover Cash

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Bahawalpur police arrest bandits, recover cash

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested four alleged bandits from the Noshahra Jadid area and recovered cash that the robbers snatched from people.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of Noshahra Jadid police station conducted a raid in an area lying within their jurisdiction and successfully apprehended four bandits.

The police also recovered cash Rs 92,000 and weapons from the suspects.

The bandits used to deprive people of cash and valuables at gunpoint.

The police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.

