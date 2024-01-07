Open Menu

Bahawalpur Police Arrest Bike Lifter Gang

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Bahawalpur police arrest bike lifter gang

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The district police have arrested two members of a bike-lifting gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid at a den in the Hasilpur area and arrested two members of a bike-lifter gang who were identified as Ishtiaque and Sajid.

The police also recovered seven stolen motorcycles from the possession of the accused.

“Modern technology was utilized to ascertain the whereabouts of the suspects,” the police spokesman said.

The Hasilpur police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probes were in process.

More Stories From Pakistan