Bahawalpur Police Arrest 'blackmailer'

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 01:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have arrested a 'blackmailer' from Yazman area with the help of modern technology after the suspect threatened a family of murder if they did not provide him with money.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the complainant lodged his complaint with Yazman police station, submitting that his family received a threatening phone call. "Someone had made a phone call that if he was not given money, he would kill his family," the applicant told police.

The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas took notice and directed to avail the facility of modern technology to trace out the whereabouts of the suspect. "With the help of modern devices, the suspect was traced out and arrested," the police spokesman said, adding that the accused was identified as Ramazan alias Jani, the resident of Yazman teshil.

Yazman police have registered FIR against the accused and started investigation. Further probe was underway.

