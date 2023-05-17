Bahawalpur police arrest drug peddler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession during a raid conducted within the limits of PS Civil Lines.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a Civil Lines police team conducted a raid in an area lying within their jurisdiction and apprehended a drug peddler.

They also recovered 640 grams of heroin from his possession.

Civil Lines police have registered a case against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act and launched investigation.