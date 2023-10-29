Open Menu

Bahawalpur Police Arrest Five Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Bahawalpur police arrest five drug peddlers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Bahawalpur police have arrested five alleged drug peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawlapur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the teams of PS Baghdad-Ul-Jadid and PS Sadar conducted a raid at dens within their jurisdiction, respectively and arrested three drug peddlers.

The police recovered over three kilograms of hashish from the possession of the accused. The suspects were identified as Zahid, Aslam and Saeed.

Meanwhile, a team of PS Hasilpur took two drug pushers into custody and recovered 26 litres of liquor from their possession. The accused were recognized as Ghulam and Sarwar. The police have registered separate cases against the suspects. Further probe was underway.

