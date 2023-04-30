Bahawalpur police arrest five suspects, recovered liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested five drug pushers from different areas of the district and recovered 135 liters liquor from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the police teams of police stations including PS Chani Goth, PS Anaityi and PS Hasilpur conducted raids at dens lying within their jurisdiction and took five drug peddlers into custody.

The police recovered 135 liters liquor from the possession of the accused.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Further probe was underway.