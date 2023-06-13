UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Police Arrest Five Suspects, Recover Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 10:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :District police have taken five suspects into custody from different areas and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police spokesperson said that acting on tip-off, police teams of the police stations including PS Dhorkot, PS Yazman, PS Yasilpur (City) and PS Hasilpur (Sadar) have arrested four suspects and recovered four unlicensed pistols and cartridges from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police party of PS Yazman (Sadar) has apprehended an accused and recovered unlicensed karbeen from his possession. The five arrested accused were identified as Asghar, Imran, Aijaz, Farooq and Shaukat.

The police have registered separate cases against the suspects, respectively and launched investigation into the cases. Further probe was underway.

