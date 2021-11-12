Bahawalpur police arrest gang

Police arrested a notorious gang of thieves from PS Chini Goth and recovered stolen goods and weapons from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested a notorious gang of thieves from PS Chini Goth and recovered stolen goods and weapons from their possession.

A Bahawalpur police spokesman said here that the Awani thief gang was involved in robbing people in the Chini Goth area.

He said that complaints and cases have been registered against this group in the police station.

"Following a tip-off, a police party of Chani Goth Police Station raided a house and recovered stolen tube-well engines worth from the possession of the gang," the spokesman said.

The police also arrested the four thieves including a gang leader.

Meanwhile, during interrogation, the police recovered a pistol and four rounds from their possession.

Chani Goth police have registered FIR against the accused and started further investigation.