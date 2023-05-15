Bahawalpur police arrest lady smuggler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The district police have taken a lady drug smuggler into custody and recovered narcotics from her possession during a raid conducted in the bus terminal area in the city.

According to a press release issued here, a patrolling team of Civil Lines police station riding an official police vehicle was on its way when it received intelligence information that a lady drug smuggler having heroin narcotics was present at the bus terminal of the city.

The police team along with a lady police constable reached the scene and took the alleged lady drug smuggler into custody.

The spokesman further said that during the search, the police recovered 2,200 grams of heroin worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from the possession of the accused.

Civil Lines police have registered a case against the suspect. Further probe was underway.