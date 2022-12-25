Bahawalpur police arrest nine drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested nine alleged drug pushers and recovered 451 liters locally made liquor from their possession during raids conducted in different areas.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, police teams of several police stations conducted raids at dens detected within their jurisdiction and took nine alleged drug peddlers into custody.

The police recovered 451 liters of locally made liquor and two liquor factories from the possession of the accused.

The police of police stations that participated in the operation against the drug pushers included PS Cant PS Abbasnagar, PS Musafirkhana, PS Head Rajkan, PS Khairpur Tamewali, PS Dhor Kot and PS Hasilpur.

The police have registered separate cases against the suspects.

Further probe was in process.