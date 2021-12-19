UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Police Arrest Nine Suspects, Recover Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 01:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The police have arrested nine suspects and recovered as many pistols and rounds from their possession during raids conducted in different areas of the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran constituted police teams of several police stations to control crime within their jurisdiction.

"The police teams took nine suspects into custody besides recovering nine pistols and live rounds during checking in different areas of the city," he said.

The police have lodged separate cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.

