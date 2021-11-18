Bahawalpur police arrest proclaimed offender

The police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted in heinous crimes cases and his name was put under category "A".

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted in heinous crimes cases and his name was put under category "A".

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, several cases of heinous crimes were registered with police station against the proclaimed offender identified as Sajid.

The accused, later, was declared as proclaimed offender under category "A".

A police party of Noshahra Jadid Police Station raided a place and arrested the suspect.

The police also recovered illegal weapon from the possession of the accused. Further probe was underway.