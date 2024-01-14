Bahawalpur Police Arrest Smuggler, Recover Liquor
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The district police have taken an alleged smuggler into custody from Ahmadpur East area and recovered liquor from his possession.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police party intercepted a suspected car and conducted its search.
“The police recovered 48 bottles of liquor from the car,” he said, adding that the police had arrested the smuggler identified as Shehzad.
The accused belonged to Lahore.
The police have registered case against the suspect.
Further probe was underway.
