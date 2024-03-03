Open Menu

Bahawalpur Police Arrest Suspects Of Viral Video

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Bahawalpur police arrest suspects of viral video

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, the police station Noshahra Jadid has arrested the suspects of a viral video case.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a video had gone viral on social media, showing the suspects subjugating a man of torture and violence.

“DPO Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas took notice of the video and directed the Station House Officer (SHO), Noshahra Jadid to arrest the suspects,” he said.

The spokesman further said that Noshahra Jadid police have taken the suspects into custody and registered First Investigation Report (FIR) against them while, further probe was underway.

