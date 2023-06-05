UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Police Arrest Three Suspects

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Bahawalpur police arrest three suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :District police have arrested three suspects and recovered stolen motorcycle, cash and weapons from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted raid at a den detected in jurisdiction of Hasilpur Police Station and took three suspects into custody.

The police have recovered a stolen motorcycle and cash Rs 76,000 from the possession of the accused. The police also recovered a pistol and a gun from the possession of the suspect.

The police have registered case against the suspects. Further probe was in process.

