Bahawalpur Police Arrest Three Suspects, Recover Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:50 PM

Local police have arrested three suspects and recovered weapons from their possession during raid in an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Abbasnagar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Local police have arrested three suspects and recovered weapons from their possession during raid in an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Abbasnagar.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of Abbasnagar police station conducted raid in an area and took three suspects into custody.

The police recovered three illegal pistols from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Ghulam Mohayyuddin, Sajjad and Adnan. Abbasnagar police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.

