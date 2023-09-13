Open Menu

Bahawalpur Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Bahawalpur police arrest two drug peddlers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police have taken two alleged drug peddlers into custody from the Khairpur Tamewali area and recovered hashish from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a den and arrested two alleged drug pushers from an area lying within the jurisdiction of PS Khairpur Tamewali.

The police also recovered 4,100 grams of hashish from his possession. The police have registered a case against the accused. Further probes were in process.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Khairpur Tamewali From

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of ..

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of Vuelta España

18 minutes ago
 UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to ..

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to AED 580 billion

33 minutes ago
 Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold ho ..

Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage GB’s law, order situat ..

56 minutes ago
 GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic lead ..

GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic leaders programme

1 hour ago
 Gates Foundation report says seven innovations cou ..

Gates Foundation report says seven innovations could save 2 million lives by 203 ..

1 hour ago
 Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

2 hours ago
Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

5 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

5 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan