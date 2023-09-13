Bahawalpur police arrest two drug peddlers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police have taken two alleged drug peddlers into custody from the Khairpur Tamewali area and recovered hashish from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a den and arrested two alleged drug pushers from an area lying within the jurisdiction of PS Khairpur Tamewali.

The police also recovered 4,100 grams of hashish from his possession. The police have registered a case against the accused. Further probes were in process.