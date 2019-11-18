UrduPoint.com
Bahawalpur Police Arrest Two Indian Spies

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

Bahawalpur police have arrested two alleged Indian spies from Cholistan desert area and on the directives of the court, they had been sent to Multan to be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur police have arrested two alleged Indian spies from Cholistan desert area and on the directives of the court, they had been sent to Multan to be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police told APP exclusively here that a team of Bahawalpur police had been dispatched to Multan to hand over two alleged Indian spies to FIA Multan. He said that earlier, Bahawalpur police registered FIR No. 383/19 under Section 154 of Pakistan Criminal Code against the accused. He said that later, the two Indian nationals were produced before Judicial Magistrate Yazman. "The court observed that the case was pertaining to FIA," he said, adding that therefore, the court ordered to hand over the suspects to FIA Multan.

The spokesman maintained that a team of Bahawalpur had proceeded to Multan to handed over the accused to FIA Multan. He said that If FIA received the accused, the FIR registered by the Bahawalpur police would be dismissed.

"If FIA Multan receives the Indian nationals, then, FIA itself will lodge case against the suspect and conduct probe into the case," he said.

Narrating the detail, the police spokesman said that Yazman police registered FIR against the accused under The Pakistan Control of Entry Act 1952-3 and The Pakistan Control of Entry Act 1952-4. He said that a patrolling team of PS Yazman comprising ASI Muhammad Arsalan and constables was patrolling in Toba Bari area in Cholistan desert when an informer informed them that two foreigners had hided themselves in the desert. "The two were taken into custody who told their identity to the police team," he said.

He further said that one of them told his identity as Shant Waindam son of Babo Rao Waindam, the resident of Haiderabad, India. "Another was identified as Wari Lal son of Sobi Lal, resident of Madhia Pardesh, India," he said. The two entered Pakistan illegally.

Further probe was underway.

