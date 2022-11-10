Bahawalpur police arrested 479 criminals during October 2022: DPO

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur police arrested 479 criminals including 407 proclaimed offenders and 72 court absconders during the month of October this year. Stolen goods worth more than Rs 104 million rupees were also recovered. More than 69 kg of drugs and 8815 liters of liquor were recovered and 30 distilleries were sealed during the month.

According to District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar, community policing is also being focused to remove the gap between the public and the police. He told that Bahawalpur police registered 1159 cases in the month of October. During the operations against gangs, two gangs were traced and 10 members were arrested.

Weapons worth Rs 2.3 million were recovered from their possession. During the crackdown against illegal weapons, 92 cases were registered, and as many accused were arrested. In total 03 rifles, 05 pistols, 78 revolvers, 02 carbines, 05 guns, and 418 bullets were recovered from their possession. Bahawalpur police registered 09 cases for gambling and 46 gamblers were arrested and the money was recovered. District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar said that crime can be reduced through the cooperation of the people with the police.