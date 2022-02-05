Bahawalpur police arrested 528 culprits in January 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 528 culprits while 175 miscellaneous cases were registered against accused arrested persons in the month of January 2022.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, stolen goods and arms worth more than Rs 9.

5 million were recovered from culprits.

In�185 cases, 11 kg of hashish and 8134 liters of liquor were recovered and 18 active kilns were seized. As many as 93 cases of illegal arms were registered and 86 pistols and revolvers and 06 guns and repeaters were recovered.