Bahawalpur Police arrested notorious bandit

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Noshahra Jadid police claimed to have arrested a member of notorious, Bila Miwra gang, who was wanted to police in different cases registered against him in several districts.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Thursday that the accused identified as Sheri, a member of notorious Bila Miwra gang and was wanted by police of several districts.

Dozens of FIRs of henious crimes including murder, robbery and theft were registered against Bila Miwra bandit gang at police stations in several districts," police spokesman said.