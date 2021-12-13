Bahawalpur police arrested six accused

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested six suspects from different localities and recovered drugs from two accused, said a spokesman here.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the police arrested three alleged drug pushers and recovered 3,610 grams of hashish from their possession.

The accused were identified as Shehzad, Shakeel and Sultan.

In another police operation, Yazman police arrested a suspect for allegedly harbouring a notorious criminal.

The accused was recognized as Ajmal.

Bahawalpur police also arrested two other accused and lodged cases against them under Sound Act.

The suspects were identified as Zulfiqar and Fareed.

The police have been investigating cases lodged against the suspects.

Further probe was in process.