Bahawalpur Police Banned 4 Gangs, Arrested 1186 Culprits During August

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Bahawalpur police banned 4 gangs, arrested 1186 culprits during August

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The District Police have nabbed four gangs and arrested 1186 outlaws including 206 proclaimed offenders during the month of August.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Sohaib Ashraf, the stolen goods and properties worth over Rs 20.4 million were recovered from the possession of arrested culprits.

Arms and ammunition including one Kalashnikov, 61 pistols, 09 guns, 02 carbine rifles and one 444 bore rifle were recovered.

Meanwhile, during action against narcotics, 82 cases were registered last month and 83 persons were arrested. More than 17 kilograms charas and 3880 litres liquor was recovered. As many as 14 operational distilleries producing liquor were sealed.

In a crackdown against proclaimed offenders, 206 of them including 15 from category-A and 191 from category-B were arrested in the district during August.

